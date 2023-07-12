Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2023: LCID, MNST, DPZ, UBER, DKNG

Consumer stocks were advancing late Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.1%.

In company news, Lucid (LCID) shares slumped 11% after the company produced 2,173 electric vehicles in Q2 at its Arizona plant, down from 2,314 in Q1.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) shares jumped 11% after the company said Wednesday it's partnering with Uber (UBER) to allow US Uber Eats and Postmates users to place orders for its food products.

Monster Beverage (MNST) won bankruptcy court approval Wednesday to take over Bang Energy out of Chapter 11 for $362 million and settle litigation between the companies, averting the shutdown of Bang Energy, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Monster shares added 1.3%.

DraftKings (DKNG) shares rose 5.4% after BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $35 from $25. BofA said the company is set to beat market expectations given positive underlying fundamentals, above-market revenue growth profile and an inflection to positive adjusted EBITDA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.