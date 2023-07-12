News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2023: DPZ, UBER, DKNG, LNW, WBD

July 12, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were higher on Wednesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In company news, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) shares jumped 12% after the company said Wednesday it's partnering with Uber (UBER) to allow US Uber Eats and Postmates users to place orders for its food products.

DraftKings (DKNG) shares rose 5.6% after BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $35 from $25. BofA said the company is set to beat market expectations given positive underlying fundamentals, above-market revenue growth profile and an inflection to positive adjusted EBITDA.

Light & Wonder (LNW) added 2.5% after the company said Wednesday it has expanded its global licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Global Themed Entertainment to bring physical games online through Light & Wonder's content aggregation platform.

