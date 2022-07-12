Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2022: GPS, PTON, PEP, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.03% higher recently.

Gap (GPS) was down more than 6% after saying it continues to face "margin headwinds" and estimated about $50 million in incremental air freight expense during the quarter, along with higher raw material costs.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) was climbing past 4% after saying it is leaving all of its own manufacturing operations, while it is widening its current links with Rexon Industrial, which will become the primary manufacturer of hardware for the company's bike and treadmill product lines.

PepsiCo (PEP) was marginally advancing after reporting Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.86 per share, up from $1.72 per share last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.74.

