Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2022: AAL,UAL,DAL,LUV,GOEV,PEP,PSMT,WMT

Consumer stocks weakened considerably during Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.1%.

Data Tuesday showed US same-store sales rose 13% over year-ago levels during the week ended July 9, roughly in line with a 13.1% increase during the prior seven days in the Redbook retail survey.

In company news, American Airlines Group (AAL) flew to a more than 10% gain after Tuesday saying it expects to report a 12% increase in its Q2 revenue compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019, rising to around $13.4 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $13.27 billion in revenue for the three months ended June 30. Other air carriers also advanced, with United (UAL) and Delta (DAL) climbing 8.2% and 6.3%, respectively, while Southwest Airlines (LUV) was adding 4.8%.

Canoo (GOEV) was speeding more than 54% higher, earlier topping out with a 111% advance, after Tuesday saying retail giant Walmart (WMT) will buy 4,500 of its all-electric delivery vehicles, with an option to purchase up to 5,500 more vans. The companies expect to start vehicle configurations and mapping out deliveries, beginning in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, in coming weeks ahead of the first vehicles hitting the road next year.

PepsiCo (PEP) was slipping 0.5% in late trade, giving back an earlier gain, after the beverages and restaurant company Tuesday reported improved Q2 results exceeding analyst estimates and also raising its forecast for organic revenue growth this year. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.86 per share during the 12 weeks ended June 11, up from $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share, while revenue increased 5.3% year-over-year to $20.23 billion, also surpassing the $19.51 billion Street view.

PriceSmart (PSMT) dropped 9.5% after the warehouse club retailer overnight reported a fiscal Q3 net income of $0.62 per share, down from $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the single-analyst estimate looking for an $0.82 per share profit for the three months ended May 31.

