Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2023: WDFC, ROKU, BYND, KSS

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales fell by 0.4% from a year earlier in the week ended July 8 after a 0.7% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, WD-40 (WDFC) shares were rising past 18% after it reported late Monday higher fiscal Q3 results that beat market expectations despite significant forex headwinds.

Roku's (ROKU) shares were gaining 11.5% after the company disclosed that viewers can now buy products directly from Shopify merchants using their TV through Roku Action Ads.

Beyond Meat (BYND) shares were up 3.7% after the company said Tuesday it is expanding distribution of its Beyond Steak plant-based product to stores like Whole Foods Market, Publix, Wegmans, Meijer, and Stater Bros. Markets.

Kohl's (KSS) shares were up almost 5% after the retailer kicked off its back-to-school shopping season, offering items including clothes and toys.

