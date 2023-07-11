Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2023: KXIN, PVH, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.1% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.3%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) was over 1% higher after saying it has signed a supplementary acquisition agreement with Morning Star Auto.

PVH (PVH) was up over 1% after saying in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission it plans to make additional job cuts and expects $50 million in severance costs during Q2.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is expected to offer discounts on a range of goods and services to US customers in its Prime Day shopping event starting on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Amazon.com stock was up 0.5% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

