Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2023: BYND, AOUT, KSS

July 11, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed on Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

Redbook US same-store sales fell by 0.4% from a year earlier in the week ended July 8 after a 0.7% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Beyond Meat (BYND) shares were up 3.7% after the company said Tuesday it is expanding distribution of its Beyond Steak plant-based product to stores like Whole Foods Market, Publix, Wegmans, Meijer and Stater Bros. Markets.

Kohl's (KSS) shares were up 5% after the retailer kicked off its back-to-school shopping season, offering items including clothes and toys.

American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) was up 3.5% after the company said its BUBBA fishing brand will partner with Major League Fishing.

