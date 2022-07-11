Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2022: MLCO,GOL,UBER,GSMG,LVS,WYNN,MGM

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 2.6%.

In company news, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) was leading Monday declines for casino companies with operations in Macau, sinking nearly 10%, after authorities in the Chinese special administrative district ordered a weeklong lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) were falling 7.0% and 6.9%, respectively, while MGM Resorts International (MGM) was dropping 3.4%,

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) fell 13% after the Brazilian airline Monday said it expects to report a net loss of $0.75 per American depositary share for its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $0.61 per ADS profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.48 per ADS loss.

Uber Technologies (UBER) dropped 5.3% after confidential documents leaked to The Guardian newspaper showed the ride-hailing company under former CEO Travis Kalanick allegedly muscled its way into new markets in Europe and beyond by ignoring local laws and spending millions of dollars to influence politicians, oligarchs and the media. Uber acknowledged past "mistakes" and "missteps" in response to the weekend reports but said its business practices changed for the better after Kalanick and other senior executives were booted in 2017.

Among gainers, Glory Star New Media Group (GSMG) jumped over 35% after the Chinese digital advertising company Monday agreed to a sweetened buyout proposal from board chairman and CEO Bing Zhang and other investors, who are offering $1.55 in cash for each Glory Star ordinary share. The new offer represents a 22% premium over Zhang's $1.27-per-share going-private offer announced March 11, the company said.

