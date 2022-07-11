Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2022: BABA, LVS, GNS, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) ETF declining

0.32% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation fined companies, including Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), over the alleged noncompliance with the country's anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions, Reuters reported, citing a list released by the Chinese market regulator. Alibaba shares were slipping past 4% recently, while TCEHY shares were unchanged.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) signed a loan agreement with its majority-owned subsidiary Sands China, extending a subordinated unsecured term loan amounting to $1 billion and repayable on July 11, 2028, according to a filing. Las Vegas Sands shares were recently down nearly 5%.

Genius Group (GNS) shares were 2% higher after the company said it has acquired California-based University of Antelope Valley for an undisclosed sum.

