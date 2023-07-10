Consumer Sector Update for 07/10/2023: HELE, FSR, SKX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.03% lower and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.1%.

Helen of Troy (HELE) was gaining over 10% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per diluted share, down from $2.41 a year earlier but still topping the $1.67 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Fisker (FSR) was up more than 1% after saying it signed a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor to sell $340 million of its 0% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2025, with the potential to increase it to $680 million.

Skechers USA (SKX) said it has been named the official footwear sponsor of the 2023 English Open and English Nationals pickleball competitions. Skechers was 1.5% lower in recent premarket activity.

