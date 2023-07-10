News & Insights

Markets
FMC

Consumer Sector Update for 07/10/2023: FMC, HELE, AMBP

July 10, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1%.

In company news, FMC (FMC) shares were shedding past 10% after the company lowered its revenue guidance for Q2 and full-year 2023.

Helen of Troy (HELE) shares were adding over 17% after the company posted higher-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) shares dropped 6% after BofA downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $4 from $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMC
HELE
AMBP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.