Consumer Sector Update for 07/10/2023: CAVA, FMC, HELE, AMBP

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1%.

In company news, CAVA Group (CAVA) shares rose 11% after several analysts started coverage of the stock.

FMC (FMC) shares were shedding 11% after the company lowered its revenue guidance for Q2 and full-year 2023.

Helen of Troy (HELE) shares jumped 8% after the company posted higher-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) shares dropped 8% after BofA downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $4 from $5.

