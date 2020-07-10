Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/10/2020: UAL, RCL, BYND

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in recent trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was ahead by about 1%.

In company news, United Airlines (UAL) was 8% higher following a CNBC report the company and its pilots' union have reached a tentative deal for voluntary furloughs and early retirement packages. Separately, S&P Global Ratings late Thursday lowered its credit rating another notch deeper into junk at B-Plus.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) rose 9% after the cruise-liner company said it has purchased the remaining one-third of luxury rival Silversea Cruises it didn't already own in exchange for 5.2 million of its shares, or about $245 million based on Thursday's closing price. Royal Caribbean acquired a 66.7% stake in Silversea Cruises in July 2018.

Beyond Meat (BYND) fell about 4% after Citigroup began analyst coverage of the plant-based meat substitute company with a sell rating and a $123 price target.

