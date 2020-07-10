Consumer Sector Update for 07/10/2020: RCL,CJJD,BYND

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in recent trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead by about 0.4%.

In company news, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) rose nearly 7% after the cruise-liner company said it has purchased the remaining one-third of luxury rival Silversea Cruises it didn't already own in exchange for 5.2 million of its common shares, or about $245 million based on Thursday's closing price. Royal Caribbean acquired a 66.7% stake in Silversea Cruises in July 2018.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) rose 1.4% after the retailer Friday reported a 9.1% increase in FY20 revenue over year-ago levels, growing to $117.3 million during the 12 months ended March 31.

Beyond Meat (BYND) fell almost 4% on Friday after Citigroup began analyst coverage of the plant-based meat substitute company with a sell rating and a $123 price target.

