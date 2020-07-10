Consumer Sector Update for 07/10/2020: DTEA, EXPR, RCL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were down 0.62% in recent trading.

DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) was surging past 13% after saying it is sending notices to terminate leases for 82 of its stores in Canada and all 42 of its stores in the United States, adding that the lease terminations will take effect in 30 days.

Apparel company Express (EXPR) was up more than 1.3% after saying it has reopened about 95% of its stores as of July 5, after temporarily closing them in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the remaining stores expected to be reopened in the coming weeks.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) said it has acquired the remaining shares of luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises. Royal Caribbean's shares were marginally higher, up 0.3%, in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.