Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2020: WBA,DKNG,FTCH

Consumer stocks were moderately lower Thursday compared with most other industry sectors, with both the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF shedding 0.8% in value.

In company news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) dropped 8.4% after the pharmacy retailer reported non-GAAP net income of $0.83 per share for its Q3 ended may 31, down from an adjusted $1.47 per share net loss during the year-ago period and also trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.22 per share. The company also guided its FY20 earnings below Wall Street forecasts and said it was suspending its stock buyback program.

DraftKings (DKNG) also was 1.6% lower this afternoon, nearly reversing a 3.4% gain earlier Thursday after the digital sports entertainment and gaming company said it opened a temporary retail sportsbook at Twin River Worldwide's (TRWH) Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk, Colo. Construction of a permanent sportsbook facility already is underway, it said.

Farfetch (FTCH) climbed 13% after China Renaissance raised its investment recommendation on the online luxury products seller to buy from hold previously and also increased its price target on the stock by $15 to $33 a share.

