Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2020: HELE, BABA, BBBY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.20% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were gaining 0.08% in recent trading.

Helen of Troy (HELE) was up more than 7% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.53, up from $2.06 a year earlier, and higher than the $1.49 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ant Financial, a mobile payments firm backed by Alibaba (BABA), is reportedly targeting an initial public offering of its shares in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. Alibaba was up by 4% recently.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) fell more than 8% after reporting a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $1.96 per share, compared with earnings of $0.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected a $1.32 loss per share. The company also said it plans to close 200 mostly Bed Bath & Beyond stores over the next two years.

