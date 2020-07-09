Markets
HELE

Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2020: HELE, BABA, BBBY, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.20% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were gaining 0.08% in recent trading.

Helen of Troy (HELE) was up more than 7% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.53, up from $2.06 a year earlier, and higher than the $1.49 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ant Financial, a mobile payments firm backed by Alibaba (BABA), is reportedly targeting an initial public offering of its shares in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. Alibaba was up by 4% recently.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) fell more than 8% after reporting a fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $1.96 per share, compared with earnings of $0.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected a $1.32 loss per share. The company also said it plans to close 200 mostly Bed Bath & Beyond stores over the next two years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HELE BABA BBBY XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular