Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2020: AMCX,WBA,DKNG,FTCH

Consumer stocks narrowed a portion of their Thursday slide, with the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF slipping about 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was shedding 0.9% in value.

In company news, AMC Networks (AMCX) climbed almost 7% on media speculation the cable television production company has hired Morgan Stanley (MS) to assist with exploring a potential sale. Citing a report on M&A news website CTFN, Bloomberg said it was not clear whether the company has begun a formal sales process or if the investment bank was conducting a "soft-market check."

Farfetch (FTCH) climbed nearly 15% after China Renaissance raised its investment recommendation for the online luxury products seller to buy from hold previously and also increased its price target for the stock by $15 to $33 a share.

To the downside, DraftKings (DKNG) was ending fractionally lower this afternoon, nearly reversing a 3.4% gain earlier Thursday after the digital sports entertainment and gaming company said it opened a temporary retail sportsbook at Twin River Worldwide's (TRWH) Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk, Colo. Construction of a permanent sportsbook facility already is underway, it said.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) dropped over 8% after the pharmacy retailer reported non-GAAP net income of $0.83 per share for its Q3 ended may 31, down from an adjusted $1.47 per share net loss during the year-ago period and also trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.22 per share. The company also guided its FY20 earnings below Wall Street forecasts and said it was suspending its stock buyback program.

