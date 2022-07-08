Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2022: KRUS, LEVI, GME, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was slipping by 0.10% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.58% recently.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) was climbing past 16% after posting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.54 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $0.10 per share.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) was gaining over 4% in value after posting an adjusted EPS of $0.29 in Q2, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.23 for the quarter.

Gamestop (GME) said it appointed Diana Saadeh-Jajeh as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. The appointment coincides with the termination of former CFO Michael Recupero, according to the statement. Gamestop was recently down more than 4%.

