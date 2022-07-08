Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2022: KHC,LEVI,AREB,ENJY

Consumer stocks were narrowly rising late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both rising less than 0.1%.

In company news, Kraft Heinz (KHC) climbed almost 1% following reports the food conglomerate has resolved a pricing dispute with Tesco supermarket chain and will see its products return soon to the British retailer's shelves. Kraft Heinz had stopped supplying some products to Tesco after the supermarket refused to pass on price increases to clients. Details of the agreement were not disclosed, and it was unsure whether the supermarket will pass on the higher priced items, according to multiple media sources.

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) was drifting 1.2% higher, giving back most of a nearly 7% morning advance that followed the dungerees company overnight reporting Q2 net income and sales exceeding Wall Street estimates and also increasing its quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.12 per share.

American Rebel Holdings (AREB) fell 2.1%, paring most of an 18% decline earlier that followed the handgun accessories company late Thursday pricing a $13 million private placement with a single institutional investor of more than 11.7 million common shares at $1.11 apiece, or 6.7% under its last closing price. The unnamed investor also received five-year warrants to buy over 23.4 million additional shares exercisable at $0.86 per share.

Enjoy Technology (ENJY) dropped over 53% after the mobile retailer said its stock will cease trading on the Nasdaq Global Market prior to the start of Mondy's regular after the closing bid price of the company's shares fell below the stock exchange's $1 minimum threshold. Enjoy, which filed for Chapter II bankruptcy protection on June 30, also said Nasdaq officials indicated concern the company would not be able to meet other listing requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.