Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2020: TMHC,PRTY,DTEA

Consumer stocks were split between gainers and losers, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Wednesday falling 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF has pushed out to a 0.3% gain.

In company news, Taylor Morrison (TMHC) climbed 14.5% after the homebuilder Wednesday reported a 94% increase in June sales compared with year-ago levels, rising to a best-ever 1,715 homes last month. Q2 orders rose 23% over the same span last year, it said, with the company also closing on 3,212 home sales during the June quarter, up 24% year-over-year.

Party City (PRTY) rose 9% after the retailer late Tuesday said it has regained compliance with NYSE listing rules, with its share price June 30 closing above the New York Stock Exchange's $1 minimum and also averaging more than $1 a share over the previous 30 trading days through the end of last month.

DavidsTea (DTEA) declined 11% after saying it was accelerating its transition to becoming an online-only retailer and wholesaler by beginning a formal restructuring under Canada's Companies Creditors Arrangement Act. The Quebec-based company also said its US subsidiary expects to soon reorganize under Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.