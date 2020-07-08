Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2020: SMPL, PRTY, LEVI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.22% lower while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) up 0.17% recently.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) was rallying past 6% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.26, up from $0.20 a year earlier and higher than the $0.15 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Party City Holdco (PRTY) was up almost 12% after saying it has regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards after its closing share price on June 30, and its average closing price for the prior 30 trading-day period ending June 30, both exceeded $1.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) was more than 4% lower after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted loss of $0.48 per share, compared with adjusted income of $0.17 per share a year earlier. Capital IQ-polled analysts had expected an adjusted loss of $0.46 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.