RIVN

Consumer Sector Update for 07/07/2023: RIVN, LEVI, KRUS, NUZE

July 07, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.2%.

In company news, Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) shares were rising 13% after the electric vehicle maker reported upbeat quarterly production and deliveries.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) shares slumped 7.6% after the clothing company reported fiscal Q2 declines in earnings and revenue.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) shares jumped18% after the company posted an increase in Q3 earnings and analysts boosted price targets.

NuZee (NUZE) surged 15% after the company signed a five-year global licensing deal with Stone Brewing.

