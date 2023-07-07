Consumer Sector Update for 07/07/2023: LEVI, KRUS, NUZE

Consumer stocks were mixed on Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1%.

In company news, Levi Strauss (LEVI) shares slumped 6.5% after the clothing company reported fiscal Q2 declines in earnings and revenue.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) shares jumped 15% after the company posted an increase in Q3 earnings and analysts boosted price targets.

NuZee (NUZE) surged 17% after the company signed a five-year global licensing deal with Stone Brewing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.