LEVI

Consumer Sector Update for 07/07/2023: LEVI, BABA, KRUS, XLP, XLY

July 07, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Consumer stocks were little changed premarket Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up a slight 0.1% recently.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) was slipping past 8% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, down from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.03.

Alibaba Group's (BABA) Cloud division unveiled Tongyi Wanxiang artificial intelligence image generator that will be initially available in beta form to enterprise customers, Reuters reported, citing the company's showcasing of products at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. Alibaba Group was 3.2% higher in recent premarket activity.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) was down 3.6% after it reported Q3 sales of $49.2 million, up from $38 million a year earlier but still short the $49.6 million forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

