Consumer Sector Update for 07/07/2022: HELE, BBBY, NAPA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.23% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive recently.

Helen of Troy (HELE) shares were slipping past 9% as it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.41, down from $3.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $1.86. It also lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Interim CEO and director Sue Gove on July 1 acquired 50,000 shares of the company at a weighted average price of $ 4.61. Bed Bath & Beyond was up more than 6% recently.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) shares were more than 7% lower after saying Mallard Holdco plans to sell 5 million Duckhorn common shares in an underwritten secondary offering.

