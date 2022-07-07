Markets
GROV

Consumer Sector Update for 07/07/2022: GROV,GME,NTIC,HELE,KSS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) adding 0.2%, reversing a midday decline, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 2.6%.

In company news, Grove Collaborative Holdings (GROV) raced almost 87% higher on Thursday after saying three more retailers - Kohl's (KSS), Giant Eagle and Meijer - would be using Grove's plastic-free packaging for their consumer products, expanding its retail footprint to more than 700 stores.

Gamestop (GME) added almost 15% after the retailer late Wednesday declared 4-for-1 split of its class A shares on July 21, with investors of record on July 18 receiving a one-time special dividend of three extra shares for each of their shares.

Northern Technologies International (NTIC) rose 8.5% after the Zerust coatings company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.12 per share while revenue grew 23% over year-ago levels to $19 million, roughly in line with the single-analyst estimate for the three months ended May 31.

Among decliners, Helen of Troy (HELE) dropped 9.1% after the cosmetics, health and homewares firm cut its FY23 profit forecast, now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $9.85 to $10.35 per share for the 12 months ending next Feb. 28 compared with its prior guidance of between $12.73 to $13.03. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect adjusted FY23 earnings of $12.27 per share. It also cut its FY23 sales outlook by around $225 million to a new range of $2.15 billion to $2.2 billion, also lagging the $2.37 billion Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GROV GME NTIC HELE KSS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular