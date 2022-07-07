Consumer Sector Update for 07/07/2022: GME,NTIC,HELE

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.1%.

In company news, Gamestop (GME) added more than 12% after the retailer late Wednesday declared 4-for-1 split of its class A shares on July 21, with investors of record on July 18 receiving a one-time special dividend of three extra shares for each of their shares.

Northern Technologies International (NTIC) rose 6.6% after the Zerust coatings company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.12 per share while revenue grew 23% over year-ago levels to $19 million, roughly in line with the single-analyst estimate for the three months ended May 31.

Helen of Troy (HELE) dropped 8.3% after the cosmetics, health and homewares firm cut its FY23 profit forecast, now projecting non-GAAP net income in a range of $9.85 to $10.35 per share for the 12 months ending next Feb. 28 compared with its prior guidance of between $12.73 to $13.03. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect adjusted FY23 earnings of $12.27 per share. It also cut its FY23 sales outlook by around $225 million to a new range of $2.15 billion to $2.2 billion, also lagging the $2.37 billion Street view.

