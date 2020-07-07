Consumer Sector Update for 07/07/2020: SHAK,EXPE,LGIH

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping 0.8%.

In company news, Shake Shack (SHAK) fell almost 5% after the fast-food restaurant chain Tuesday reported a 49% decline in same-restaurant sales during its Q2 ended July 1 from year-ago levels, dragged down by a 60.1% decline in customer traffic and producing $91.8 million in total revenue, including about $2.3 million in license revenue.

Expedia (EXPE) slipped about 3.6% after the travel reservations website Tuesday began a private placement of new senior unsecured notes to raise funds for a planned redemption of its outstanding 9.5% Series A preferred stock. The company also may use some or all of the net proceeds for other general corporate purposes, it said.

Among gainers, LGI Homes (LGIH) rose 5.6% after the builder late Monday said it closed on 760 home sales during June, up from 651 closings during the same month last year. The % year-over-year increase also lifted the company's Q2 total to 2,005 home closings compared with 1,944 during the year-ago quarter. LGI Homes will to report its Q2 financial results on August 4.

