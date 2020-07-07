Consumer Sector Update for 07/07/2020: CCL, CLUB, ABG, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower premarket Tuesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.12% lower, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were inactive in recent trading.

Carnival (CCL) was slipping by almost 2% after saying the deployment of its upcoming LNG-powered cruise ship, the Mardi Gras, will be delayed to Feb. 6, 2021 as part of an updated deployment plan resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Sports International (CLUB) was more than 2% lower after saying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business raises "substantial" doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) was unchanged after announcing a deal to acquire some assets of Park Place Dealerships for $685 million of goodwill and about $50 million for parts, fixed assets, and leaseholds, excluding vehicle inventory.

