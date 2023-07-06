Consumer Sector Update for 07/06/2023: W, KDP, XXII, DASH, UBER

Consumer stocks were lower late Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.4%.

In company news, Wayfair (W) shares fell past 11% after some top executives disclosed company stock sales recently.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) shares were gaining 1.5% after it received an upgrade to overweight from equal weight from Morgan Stanley, which said the beverage company's stock looks "ready to regain its pop after losing its caffeine high."

22nd Century Group (XXII) shares slumped past 28% after it signed definitive agreements to sell 778,634 shares and warrants to some investors at $3.80 per share to raise $3 million.

DoorDash (DASH), Uber Technologies' (UBER) Uber Eats, and Grubhub sued New York City over a new law that sets the minimum pay rate for app-based restaurant delivery workers, the Wall Street Journal reported. DoorDash shares were down 3% and Uber was shedding 4%.

