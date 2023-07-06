Consumer Sector Update for 07/06/2023: PSNY, AENT, RACE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping past 1%.

Polestar (PSNY) was over 6% higher after saying it recorded its highest number of Q2 global vehicle deliveries with approximately 15,800 vehicles, up 36% from a year earlier.

Alliance Entertainment Holding (AENT) was slipping past 3% after saying it has completed a public offering of about 1.3 million class A shares at $3 apiece, raising $4 million in gross proceeds.

Ferrari (RACE) was down more than 2% after it announced a cash tender offer to repurchase up to 175 million euros ($189.9 million) worth of its outstanding 1.50% notes due 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.