Consumer Sector Update for 07/06/2023: KDP, XXII, DASH, UBER

Consumer stocks were decreasing Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down nearly 2%.

In company news, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) shares were gaining nearly 2% after it received an investment rating upgrade on Thursday to overweight from equal weight from Morgan Stanley, which said the beverage company's stock looks "ready to regain its pop after losing its caffeine high."

22nd Century Group (XXII) shares slumped past 24% after it said Thursday it has signed definitive agreements to sell 778,634 shares and warrants to some investors at $3.80 per share in a registered direct offering priced above market. The company aims to raise $3 million from the offering.

DoorDash (DASH), Uber Technologies' (UBER) Uber Eats, and Grubhub sued New York City over a new law that sets the minimum pay rate for app-based restaurant delivery workers, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. DoorDash shares were down 3.4% and Uber was down 3.3%.

