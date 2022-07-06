Consumer Sector Update for 07/06/2022: SVFD,REP,RIVN,KRNT

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in midweek trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) adding 0.2%.

In company news, Save Foods (SVFD) fell 0.3%, giving back a prior advance, after the South Africa-based blueberries exporter reported positive results for its eco crop protection system during the 2021-2022 growing season, producing the complete mitigation of mold after seven weeks and extending shelf life by an extra week - boosting the amount of fruit available for sale by around 8%.

Kornit Digital (KRNT) plunged almost 26% after the digital printing company overnight said its Q2 revenue will trail its prior forecast range of $85 million to $95 million, with Kornit now projecting between $56.4 million to $59.4 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30. Analysts, on average, are now modeling $58 million in Q2 revenue.

To the upside, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) rose almost 10% after the electric vehicle manufacturer Wednesday said it produced 4,401 units at its plant in Normal, Illinois, during Q2, up from 2,553 units during the first three months of 2022, while Q2 deliveries grew by 260% compared with the previous quarter to 4,467 vehicles. The company also said it is on track to meet its 2022 production guidance of 25,000 vehicles.

Resolute Forest Products (RFP) rallied over 63% on Wednesday, easing only slightly from a nearly 66% advance to its best price since May 2011, after the Canadian paper company accepted a $2.7 billion buyout offer from privately held Paper Excellence. Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive $20.50 in cash for each of their Resolute shares, representing a 64% premium to Tuesday's closing price, in addition to contingent value rights allowing them to share in an estimated $500 million in deposits paid by the company for softwood lumber duties.

