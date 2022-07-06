Consumer Sector Update for 07/06/2022: MO, VSTO, TSN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were inactive recently.

Altria Group's (MO) partly-owned Juul Labs got a temporary stay of the ban of its sales of e-cigarettes, as the US Food and Drug Administration said it will conduct additional review on Juul's marketing application. Altria Group was recently advancing by over 1%.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) said it has signed a definitive deal to acquire Fox Racing, which specializes in performance motocross, mountain bike and lifestyle gear, for $540 million plus up to an additional $50 million earnout based on Fox Racing's financial performance. Vista Outdoor was slightly lower recently.

Tyson Foods (TSN) announced a strategic partnership with Tanmiah Food Company to acquire a portion of the Saudi firm's subsidiaries, including a 15% equity stake in the Agriculture Development Company and a 60% equity stake in Supreme Foods Processing Company. Tyson Foods was marginally declining recently.

