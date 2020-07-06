Consumer Sector Update for 07/06/2020: SOLO,AYRO,WTRH,SBH

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing just 0.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding over 1.9% in value.

In company news, Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) jumped out to a nearly 64% gain after Aegis Capital Monday began analyst coverage of the Canadian electric vehicle company with a buy investment recommendation and a $4 price target.

Ayro (AYRO) raced more than 72% higher after the electric vehicle manufacturer announced a $15 million direct offering of nearly 3.16 million common shares with several institutional investors priced at $4.75 each, representing a 45.3% premium over its July 2 closing price. The company Monday also said it completed the expansion of its production plant in Austin, Texas, more than doubling its size to 24,000 square feet and increasing capacity up to 600 vehicles monthly compared with around 200 vehicles per month previously.

Waitr Holdings (WTRH) climbed 25% after the online food ordering and delivery company Monday said it was expecting to report at least $8 million in net income for its Q2 ended June 30, reversing a $24.9 million net loss during the year-ago period. It also sees around $60 million in Q2 revenue, up from $51.3 million during the same quarter last year.

Sally Beauty (SBH) rose 3% after the retailer Monday reported "strong demand" at its reopened stores, posting around $705 million in sales for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $653.4 million in Q3 sales. June sales grew 9% year-over-year to $348 million, up about 33% over the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.