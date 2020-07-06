Consumer Sector Update for 07/06/2020: SBH, TTM, TSLA, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were gaining in Monday's premarket trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.90% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently up more than 1%.

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) was rallying past 12% as it estimated enterprise-wide sales of $348 million in June, an increase of 9% from the same month last year and up 33% from May.

Tata Motors (TTM) has compiled a short list of possible successors to Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Tata Motors was recently up almost 6%.

Tesla (TSLA) ended a period of reduced compensation associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on June 29, CNBC reported, citing an internal memo. The electric vehicle company implemented 10% to 30% pay cuts in mid-April for certain employees due to business pressures related to the coronavirus which were expected to last until some time in Q2. Tesla was advancing by more than 5% in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.