Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2023: BIG, MDLZ, MO

July 05, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In company news, Big Lots (BIG) shares were rising 3.3% after the company entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with affiliates of Blue Owl Capital for its Apple Valley, California, distribution center and 26 owned store locations.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) was down 0.5% after it said Wednesday it is voluntarily recalling two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products, due to the possibility that they may contain peanuts resulting from cross-contact on a manufacturing line.

A complaint against Altria Group (MO) has been dismissed after the company exited its investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, the US Federal Trade Commission said Monday. Altria was down 0.3%.

