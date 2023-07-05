News & Insights

BABA

Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2023: BABA, NIU, PLAY, XLP, XLY

July 05, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both declining by 0.4%.

Alibaba Group (BABA) is exploring restructuring options for its streaming platforms Youku and Tudou, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Alibaba Group was 0.3% lower in premarket activity.

Niu Technologies (NIU) reported Q2 sales volume of 211,996 units, up from 208,857 units a year earlier. Niu Technologies was declining 0.5%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) said it has upsized its credit agreement to $900 million. Dave & Buster's was slightly lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

