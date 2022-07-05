Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2022: TUP, FMX, LULU, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping past 1%.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) sold skincare and cosmetics brand Nutrimetics to New Image Group for an undisclosed sum, according to a press release. Tupperware Brands was down more than 3% recently.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX), known as Femsa, and Valora Holding said they have signed a binding agreement for Femsa to acquire Valora for up to 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($1.2 billion) in cash. Femsa was rallying nearly 5% recently.

Lululemon athletica (LULU) said Tuesday it plans to open two new stores and a local e-commerce site in Spain. Lululemon was recently nearly 3% lower.

