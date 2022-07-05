Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2022: STLA,GIS,CROX

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Stellantis (STLA) declined 6.6% after the FIM CISL union said 2022 production in Italy this year could lose up to 220,000 units due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

General Mills (GIS) fell 2% after the food giant said it has completed the $610 million sale of its Helper and Suddenly Salad businesses to Eagle Family Foods Group. President Capital began coverage of General Mills with a neutral stock rating and a $78 price target.

Crocs (CROX) rose almost 11% after a Loop Capital upgrade of the footwear company's stock to buy from hold with a $75 price target for Crocs' shares.

