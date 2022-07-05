Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2022: LULU,STLA,GIS,CROX

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.74% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) climbing 2.2%.

In company news, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) climbed 7.5%, helping lead Tuesday gains on the Nasdaq Composite index, after announcing plans to open stores in Madrid and Barcelona as well as a local e-commerce site as part of the yoga-wear company's expansion into Spain, marking its first European entry since 2019. The company currently operates 40 stores and three local language websites across eight countries in Europe, it said.

Crocs (CROX) rose almost 12% after a Loop Capital upgrade of the footwear company's stock to buy from hold with a $75 price target for Crocs' shares.

Among decliners, General Mills (GIS) fell almost 1% after the food giant said it has completed the $610 million sale of its Helper and Suddenly Salad businesses to Eagle Family Foods Group. President Capital began coverage of General Mills with a neutral stock rating and a $78 price target.

Stellantis (STLA) dropped 5.6% after one of the automaker's employee unions said 2022 production in Italy this year could fall by up to 220,000 units compared with year-ago levels due to the global semiconductors shortage. Vehicle output was down almost 14% through June 30, the FIM CISL union said.

