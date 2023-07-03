Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2023: TTCF, TSLA, LI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.95%.

Tattooed Chef (TTCF) was shedding over 43% in value after saying it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and to launch a sale of its assets.

Tesla (TSLA) was up more than 5% after saying it produced 479,700 vehicles in Q2, up from 258,580 a year earlier and 440,808 in Q1.

Li Auto (LI) was gaining over 5% after saying it delivered 32,575 vehicles in June, up 105% year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.