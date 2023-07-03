News & Insights

Markets
TTCF

Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2023: TTCF, TSLA, LI, XLP, XLY

July 03, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.95%.

Tattooed Chef (TTCF) was shedding over 43% in value after saying it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and to launch a sale of its assets.

Tesla (TSLA) was up more than 5% after saying it produced 479,700 vehicles in Q2, up from 258,580 a year earlier and 440,808 in Q1.

Li Auto (LI) was gaining over 5% after saying it delivered 32,575 vehicles in June, up 105% year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTCF
TSLA
LI
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.