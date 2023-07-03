News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2023: MNST, VIEW, TSLA

July 03, 2023

Consumer stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.3%.

In company news, Monster Beverage (MNST) and Vital Pharmaceuticals said they have signed an asset purchase deal for a Monster subsidiary to acquire nearly all of the assets of Vital's Bang Energy unit, including a drinks production facility in Phoenix. Monster Beverage shares were down 0.8%.

View (VIEW) has settled charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging the smart window maker failed to disclose $28 million in projected warranty-related liabilities to address a particular defect in its windows, the SEC said Monday. View shares rose 10%.

Tesla (TSLA) was up 6.2% after the company said it produced 479,700 vehicles in Q2, up from 258,580 a year earlier and 440,808 in Q1.

