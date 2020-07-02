Consumer Sector Update for 07/02/2020: GNUS,FRAN,TSLA

Consumer stocks were trading higher with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF up 0.8%.

In company news, Genius Brands International (GNUS) rose over 40% after Chief Executive Andy Heyward said the specialty multi-media company will host a conference call Monday morning to discuss "an exciting business development," without providing additional details.

Francesca's Holdings (FRAN) was more than 62% higher, easing from a 152% gain earlier Thursday after the apparel and jewelry retailer said it was partnering e-commerce company Poq to assist develop its first mobile app. The company is expecting to release an iOS version for Apple (AAPL) devices later this summer and have an Android version ready by Black Friday and the 2020 holiday sales season.

Tesla (TSLA) climbed 7.3% after Thursday saying it produced 82,272 vehicles during the three months ended June 30 and delivered 90,650 units during the just concluded Q2. The company also said it has "successfully" increased production to pre-pandemic levels after suspending operations for much of the quarter amid COVID-19 restrictions.

