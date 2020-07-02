Consumer Sector Update for 07/02/2020: FRAN, NUS, TSLA, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were climbing pre-bell Thursday with shares of staples in the S&P 500 (XLP) up 0.7% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) advancing by 1%.

Francesca's Holdings (FRAN) almost doubled after the retailer of apparel, jewelry and accessories said it has signed a deal with app commerce company Poq to develop its first mobile app.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) was over 16% higher after it raised its Q2 revenue outlook to between $603 million and $608 million from between $520 million and $550 million, versus the consensus estimate of $542 million compiled by Capital IQ.

Tesla (TSLA) was up more than 9% after saying it has produced 82,272 vehicles and delivered 90,650 units in Q2. The electric automaker said it has "successfully ramped" production back to its previous levels despite suspending operations for much of the quarter due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

