Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2022: KSS, FRG, ENJY, COST, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging lower pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.06% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.03%.

Kohl's (KSS) stock was shedding more than 18% after it confirmed that it has terminated negotiations with Franchise Group (FRG) over the sale of the department-store operator, which will now focus on completing its strategic review process.

Enjoy Technology (ENJY) shares were up more than 9%, offsetting a portion of its previous-day losses after the company said it expects to commence winding down its Canadian subsidiary's operations on or about July 4.

Costco Wholesale (COST) has completed through a wholly owned subsidiary the acquisition of a 45% minority interest in joint venture Costco Taiwan for $1.05 billion. Costco Wholesale shares were marginally lower recently.

KSS FRG ENJY COST XLP

