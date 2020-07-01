Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2020: PENN,BYND,BABA,GIS

Consumer stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.8% in recent trade.

In company news, Penn National Gaming (PENN) rose 5.8% after saying it was reopening three casinos in Illinois and its Prairie State Gaming video gaming terminals on Wednesday, leaving only seven of the company's 41 casinos and racetracks in five states still closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Beyond Meat (BYND) also climbed 4.3% following reports it would be partnering with Alibaba (BABA) to begin selling its plant-based meat substitute at about 50 of Alibaba's Freshippo stores in Shanghai starting this weekend and expanding to locations in Beijing and Hangzhou in September, according to Reuters.

General Mills (GIS) slipped 1.5% after the cereal and packaged foods company Wednesday declined to issue guidance for its current FY21 that began June 1 because it was uncertain the recent increase in demand from customers stuck at home during the pandemic will continue.

