Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2020: BYND, STZ, GIS, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms are steady in premarket trading Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were fractionally higher.

Beyond Meat (BYND) is reportedly entering the China market through a partnership with Alibaba's (BABA) Freshippo stores, according to a report from Reuters. Beyond Meat shares are over 9% higher, while Alibaba is unchanged.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported adjusted earnings of $2.30 per diluted share for Q1 of its fiscal 2021, compared with $2.21 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $2.04 per diluted share.

General Mills (GIS) was down 1.5% even as it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share, climbing from $0.83 a year ago and exceeding the $1.06 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.