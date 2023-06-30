News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/30/2023: NKE, STZ, NAAS, XLP, XLY

June 30, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently advancing by 0.22% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.54%.

Nike (NKE) shares were slipping nearly 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.66 per diluted share, down from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.68.

Constellation Brands (STZ) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.91 per share, up from $2.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.83. The company also maintained its fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings outlook. Constellation Brands stock was recently down nearly 2%.

NaaS Technology (NAAS) shares were more than 2% higher after saying it has agreed to sell $300 million 363-day term convertible notes to LMR Partners.

